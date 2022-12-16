Plans unveiled for Fuengirola's 'sports mountain' park To be located in the Los Pacos quarry, the park will be the size of three football pitches and include facilities for a variety of sports

Details have been announced for the La Montaña del Deporte park project in Fuengirola, a new 'green lung' for the town.

It will be located in the Los Pacos quarry and cover around 27,000 square metres - the equivalent of three football pitches.

As its name suggests the "sports mountain" project will provide facilities for a range of activities with footpaths, children's playgrounds, outdoor gym equipment for all ages, cycle and skating paths and a running route with marked targets, multisports courts (futsal, basketball, handball...) as well as shaded picnic areas.