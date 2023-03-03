Plans to improve La Sierrezuela area access in Mijas The connection with the Camino de Coín will facilitate travel for the residents and also for those of El Coto

Mijas town hall wants to improve the connection that the Sierrezuela area has with the rest of the municipality. The public tender for the work has been announced, with a price of 4.8 million euros and construction period of eight months. The works will be divided into two sections. One will be on Avenida Suiza, where a roundabout will also be built and will connect directly with the Sierrezuela development.

The first phase of the project involves an overhaul of the sewer system and drainage network. Street lighting and electricity cables will also be renewed. With regard to the second phase of the project, a road will be built from the roundabout to La Sierrezuela. «This connection with the Camino de Coín will facilitate travel for the residents and also for those of El Coto since they will have access to an alternative route. The road will also benefit residents in Mijas Golf, because the developments will be interconnected,» said deputy mayor José Carlos Martín.