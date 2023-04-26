Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The interior of the restaurant located in the centre of Fuengirola. J.S.T.
Pizza chain to remove ceiling decorations from Costa del Sol restaurant after two people die in Madrid blaze

Pizza chain to remove ceiling decorations from Costa del Sol restaurant after two people die in Madrid blaze

Burro Canaglia has eateries across Spain, and its Inferno Carnivora star dish will no longer be flambéed while safety reviews continue

Juan Soto

Malaga

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 10:37

A fire at a pizza restaurant in Madrid that killed two people has raised questions about the Italian franchise’s safety measures in its eateries across Spain.

Works are already underway to prevent future fires at other Burro Canaglia restaurants, including at one of their eateries in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.

Two people died at the restaurant in the central Salamanca district in Madrid on Friday night, 21 April, after a worker used a blowtorch to flambé a pizza near the entrance door, but it ignited artificial plants hanging by the wall. Within seconds the restaurant at 16, Plaza de Manuel Becerra, was up in flames as the fire spread across the ceiling.

The artificial decorations are a feature of the chain, but they are now being taken down as a safety measure.

The Inferno Carnivora pizza is now served without flambéing, which was done as a "show" for diners. JST

The restaurant also no longer flambéed its signature spicy pizza, which did not add to the flavour, but was done as a “show” for diners. No liquor was used for it, just a flammable liquid.

A 43-year-old customer and a 35-year-old employee died in the fire. Twelve others were injured, six of them seriously, including one in a critical condition due to burns and smoke inhalation.

In a statement uploaded to the Burro Canaglia’s social media on Saturday, they said they were "deeply upset" by the two deaths and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

