Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mass brawl at cannabis club on the Costa ends with two customers stabbed and the manager arrested
112 incident

Mass brawl at cannabis club on the Costa ends with two customers stabbed and the manager arrested

At least two individuals managed to flee from the police, who seized a bloody knife and narcotic substances from inside the premises

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 16:03

A mass brawl at a cannabis club in Fuengirola on the Costa del Solresulted in the arrest of the manager and left two other individuals injured. The incident happened last week, when the Local Police received reports informing them of a "pitched battle" inside the establishment. Upon arrival, the officers found at least six people engaged in a fight, one of them being the manager, who was holding a bloody knife.

Two of the men involved sustained stab injuries inflicted with a knife. Three individuals fled when they spotted the police. The manager, identified as Moroccan, also tried to flee, but the police managed to detain and investigate him on suspicion of assault and battery.

Paramedics advised one of the injured to go to a health centre to get the wound in his head stitched.

The officers inspected the establishment for other irregular activities. As a result, they found weighing equipment, 1,600 grams of cannabis, 1,117 grams of hashish and 480 grams of marijuana.

Recently, police were also called to resolve another brawl between youths, this time in Malaga city. It happened in a secondary school, where one individual, 20, sustained an injury to his eyelid, while another, 19, was arrested. The victim stated that he had been attacked by three boys and that, days before, he had received threats on social media. According to the alleged perpetrators, the 20-year-old man had laughed at a girl, which subsequently caused the fight.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Painful defeat sees Malaga CF plunge into relegation trouble
  2. 2 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  5. 5 Torremolinos shines spotlight on its international community
  6. 6 Age Concern Marbella postpones its spring fashion show lunch
  7. 7 Carla Bernat conquers Augusta to make Spanish golfing history
  8. 8 Thrilling Benahavís showdown gets TrialGP World Championship season under way
  9. 9 Marbella FC snatch vital point in Fuenlabrada thriller
  10. 10 Antequera CF prevail in seven-goal thriller to reignite promotion push

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mass brawl at cannabis club on the Costa ends with two customers stabbed and the manager arrested