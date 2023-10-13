Photo exhibition on Fuengirola promenade to highlight breast cancer awareness

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The display will consist of large-format images that make up the Spanish cancer association’s 2024 charity calendar

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 13 October 2023, 08:09

Fuengirola town hall has joined forces with the Spanish cancer association (AECC) to host an exhibition of large-format photographs to highlight breast cancer awareness.

Under the banner of Green Hope, the display will be installed on the Paseo Marítimo in Los Boliches (next to the Roman monument) and will consist of images that make up the AECC 2024 charity calendar, which was launched this week.

The initiative was announced by councillor Rodrigo Romero, along with AECC representative Belén Izquierdo, and Antonio Martín, one of the photographers who has collaborated on the exhibition, which will be inaugurated at midday on Thursday 19 October.

The charity produces the calendar, which costs seven euros, each year to raise awareness and also to finance the multiple activities it organises, and services it offers, throughout the year.

Izquierdo said, “We started working on the calendar in March, and now in October we see the result. It is the work of 13 photographers from Fuengirola who have participated altruistically to create twelve photographs plus the cover, based on an optimistic and vital vision of a group of 60 model-patients who have overcome the disease.”

The exhibition can be viewed until the first week of November.

