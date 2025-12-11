Five suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping and murder in Mijas in attempt to steal cryptoassets

The National Police have solved the kidnapping of a couple in Mijas that resulted in the man being killed. They have arrested five men suspected of assaulting the pair, shooting the man and then taking them to a house where they held them hostage for several hours. Their aim was to steal the couple's cryptoassets.

The investigation was launched following a complaint lodged by the woman, who was released at midnight while her partner remained unaccounted for. The incident happened in April 2025.

According to the woman's account, she was with her partner when three or four hooded individuals assaulted them. The perpetrators were dressed entirely in black, wore gloves and concealed their faces with balaclavas. They were also carrying firearms.

In the course of the assault, they shot her partner in the leg as he tried to flee and then put them both in a vehicle. They drove them to a house, where they tried to access the couple's cryptoassets.

At midnight, the woman was released, while her partner remained unaccounted for until his body was found in a wooded area in Mijas. The victim's body showed obvious signs of violence, in addition to the gunshot wound to the leg.

Following the complaint, the police initiated an investigation which led to the identification of the perpetrators. The police arrested five people in Spain and carried out six house searches in Madrid and Malaga. In addition, four other persons have been charged in Denmark, two of whom are currently in prison for crimes similar to the Mijas case.

During the searches, two short firearms (one real and one simulated), an extendable baton, a balaclava, a pair of trousers with traces of blood, as well as biological traces compatible with the blood found in the house where the victims were held, were found. In addition, various documents of interest to the case were seized, as well as multiple electronic devices and mobile phones.