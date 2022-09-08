Patient arrested for smashing health centre vehicle windscreen with concrete block The alleged attacker had been treated at the accident and emergency department of the Las Lagunas health centre in Mijas

A patient of the Las Lagunas health centre in Mijas has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of damage after allegedly throwing a concrete block at a health centre vehicle in the car park.

The incident happened at noon on Thursday 25 August and, according to SUR sources, the patient carried out the attack after being treated at the Mijas accident and emergency department.

It is understood that the unnamed individual picked up a concrete block near the car park and hurled it against the windscreen of the health centre vehicle.

A security guard alerted the Local Police, and within minutes a patrol vehicle arrived. Officers arrested the patient, who did not resist.