Pair arrested for stealing 280 chairs and 20 tables from catering establishments in Fuengirola and Mijas The value of the stolen furniture amounted to about 16,000 euros, according to the National Police force investigating officers

National Police officers have arrested two men, aged 37 and 19, for allegedly stealing 280 chairs, 20 tables and five umbrellas from half a dozen catering establishments, located in the Malaga towns of Fuengirola and Mijas.

Those arrested acted at night taking advantage of the businesses being closed and transported the stolen items in a rental van. The value of the stolen furniture amounts to about 16,000 euros.

The police Operation 'Melocotón', began at the beginning of this month when complaints were received following the theft of furniture from catering establishments in the towns.

The alleged offences took place in five businesses in Fuengirola located on the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España, Avenida de las Salinas and Avenida de Los Boliches. A sixth theft occurred from a hotel establishment on Miguel Hernández Avenue, in Mijas, the National Police force said in a statement.

Those investigated acted under cover of darkness when the establishments were closed to the public. Once they entered the outside terraces, the thieves cut the chains that secured tables, chairs and parasols before removing the stolen furniture in a rented van.

The case details have been passed to the Investigating Court number 1 in Fuengirola.