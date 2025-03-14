Mijas animal shelter launches emergency operation after storms devastate the facility An appeal through social networks has won the support of numerous families, who will look after the animals for a few days until the rain stops and the facilities are repaired

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Friday, 14 March 2025, 11:30 Compartir

The 'Suspiros a cuatro patas' animal shelter in Mijas has had to organise an emergency rescue and shelter operation, which will go down in the history of this volunteer-run organisation. The persistent storms of the last few days have badly affected its facilities, as they are located on land prone to flooding, being at a lower level than the surrounding streets. This, together with the fact that these are old facilities, which the organisation has rented, and which were adapted by themselves as animal shelters, has meant that the damage caused by the rains has been considerable.

Emi Jiménez, one of the people in charge of the shelter, explained that a few days ago they found the shelter practically flooded and the animals they are currently sheltering in danger. In total, there are 36 dogs, three of which are mothers with litters just a few weeks old. They quickly called all the volunteers and also sent an emergency message through their social networks.

The response was overwhelming and in a matter of hours they managed to find a temporary foster family for all the animals, except for two dogs that have been left in the shelter in a safe area, "because they are extremely fearful and find it very difficult to socialise". In other words, they have found a home, but only for a few days, while the rain lasts and while the volunteers manage to clean up the facilities.

It has not been easy to find homes for the newborn puppies and their mothers. "In this case, its a complete package, the mothers have to go with the puppies because they are so young. Many people told us that it was not possible because of space issues, but in an emergency situation like this, even a warm, clean bathroom is much better than this," says Jiménez.

That challenge has been achieved, but the organisation now has another very complicated one ahead of it: the repair of the facilities, which have been left in a precarious situation, with cracks in the ceilings, damaged doors and the drainage system clogged and full of mud. "Now we have to assess the damage and look for solutions within our means. We are thinking of organising a crowdfunding campaign, holding some fundraising events and appealing to companies to donate some material to repair the damage. They are also planning some open days for Easter so that anyone who wants to help can come and lend a hand.

Funding

Suspiros a cuatro patas is financed mainly by the donations it receives. It receives a grant from Mijas town hall of up to 5,000 euros a year, "but our monthly veterinary costs alone are between 3,000 and 6,000 euros", explains the head of the shelter, who says that last year they closed the year with 90,000 euros in expenses, as it is normal for them to have between 50 and 60 dogs in their care.

For the time being, on Friday 14 March, at 7pm, a charity event will be held at at the Manuel España theatre, in Las Lagunas, under the title 'Noche de risas' (night of laughter). All proceeds will go directly to trying to solve the situation caused by the storm.