Opening of new access road in Mijas will 'ease traffic congestion' The new road connects the A7 with Avenida de Mijas and is part of a 600,000-euro comprehensive remodelling project

Tony Bryant Mijas

Mijas town hall has announced that work on a new road that connects the A7 with Avenida de Mijas is now complete and is open to traffic. The road will connect the avenue with the neighbouring municipality of Fuengirola, which the council says will “ease traffic congestion” in the area.

The new access road is part of the comprehensive remodelling project carried out on the area around Calle Almáchar and Calle Bobadilla, a project that has involved an investment of 600,000 euros.

The councillor for Infrastructure and Works, José Carlos Martín, pointed out that, although the new road is open, the comprehensive works will continue in the two streets. The work has so far included the installation of a new infrastructure, while the next phase will focus on the repaving of the Calles Almáchar and Bobadilla to facilitate pedestrian access.

“The new water pipes have been installed, as has the public lighting and electricity and telecommunications, so now the work will focus on the paving and conditioning of the road surface of both streets,” Martín said.