View of the Finca el Secretario. SUR
Opportunity offered for adults and children to participate in archaeology workshops in Fuengirola
Registration for the events, which will take place in the mornings of 29 and 30 March in the Finca el Secretario, is now open

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 00:16

Registration to participate in the forthcoming archaeology workshops in Fuengirola's Finca del Secretario is now open. The workshops will be held at 11am on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 March. Those interested need only apply by sending an email to info@meniarestauracion.com indicating in the subject: WORKSHOP. Participation is free of charge.

Each of the workshops will last approximately two hours, with the assistance of archaeology experts. The workshop on Saturday 29 March, aimed at families, will introduce participants to fresco painting and oil lamps, while the workshop on Sunday 30 March will be dedicated to children (6 to 14), focusing on Ancient Rome, with workshops on Roman mythology and polychromy.

The workshops are organised by Fuengirola's town hall, ArqueoRutas and Menia Restauración. The team behind them comprises conservation and restoration of heritage experts, History graduates specialising in archaeology and interpreters of historical and artistic heritage, with extensive experience in educational and informative activities.

