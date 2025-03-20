Opportunity offered for adults and children to participate in archaeology workshops in Fuengirola

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Thursday, 20 March 2025, 00:16 Compartir

Registration to participate in the forthcoming archaeology workshops in Fuengirola's Finca del Secretario is now open. The workshops will be held at 11am on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 March. Those interested need only apply by sending an email to info@meniarestauracion.com indicating in the subject: WORKSHOP. Participation is free of charge.

Each of the workshops will last approximately two hours, with the assistance of archaeology experts. The workshop on Saturday 29 March, aimed at families, will introduce participants to fresco painting and oil lamps, while the workshop on Sunday 30 March will be dedicated to children (6 to 14), focusing on Ancient Rome, with workshops on Roman mythology and polychromy.

The workshops are organised by Fuengirola's town hall, ArqueoRutas and Menia Restauración. The team behind them comprises conservation and restoration of heritage experts, History graduates specialising in archaeology and interpreters of historical and artistic heritage, with extensive experience in educational and informative activities.