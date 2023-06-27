One dead and one hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Fuengirola Emergency services have confirmed the death of a 77-year-old man, while a woman (64) has been admitted to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella

A man has died and a woman has been transferred to hospital after a suspected gas poisoning incident on Monday (26 June) at a property in the Costa del Sol town of Fuengirola.

As confirmed by the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room, at around 11am firefighters notified the coordination centre of a possible gas poisoning in a house on Calle Poeta Salvador Rueda.

Members of the Local and National Police forces and health personnel attended the scene, confirming the death of a 77-year-old man.

A 64-year-old woman in the property was transferred to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella, where she is under observation and, health sources have indicated to Europa Press.

The National Police will be in charge of clarifying what happened, although initially it would point to a possible inhalation of carbon monoxide, sources close to the investigation have said.