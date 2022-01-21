The number of foreigners living in Mijas is back to where it was before Brexit People of 127 different nationalities are now on the population register, and the British community is once again the largest, with nearly 10,000 residents

First there was Brexit and then the pandemic, but neither seem to have affected the number of foreigners living in Mijas as the number is now back to where it was before Britain left the EU. In the past 12 months, the registered population of Mijas has grown by over 2,200 to a total of 91,154.

"New people are arriving to live in Mijas all the time and our population is over 90,000 for the first time ever," said the mayor, Josele González, a few days ago.

He puts this down to the quality of the services and the friendliness of local people, and says its popularity is a sign of a healthy municipality.

It is notable that people of 127 different nationalities are now on the population register, and the British community is once again the largest, with nearly 10,000 residents, making Mijas the first place in Andalucía to have such a large number of British people.

Next on the list in terms of numbers of foreign residents come the Norwegians, with 2,886, and Sweden, with 900.

With regard to the total figures, there are 60,854 Spanish residents on the population register, and more than 30,000 foreigners as their numbers increased by about 1,000 during the past year.

In other words, foreigners now account for one-third of the population in Mijas and the figure is almost the same as it was before Brexit, when the foreign community as a whole also numbered more than 31,000.

"These figures are very important, and we would like to ask anybody living here who has not yet registered at the town hall to do so, because it helps the municipality financially. The money allocated to us by the government and the Junta de Andalucía for health, education, roads and infrastructure is based on the official population," said Roy Pérez, councillor responsible for statistics.