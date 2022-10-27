Countdown begins for construction of new 'green lung' in Fuengirola The Parque de la Loma will have 30,000 hectares of green areas and sports facilities and has already gone out to tender with a budget of more than 3.8 million euros

Fuengirola is getting closer to the construction of its new green lung - the Parque de la Loma. This 30,000 square metre space, to be located between the Avenida de Andalucía and the Arroyo Real stream, will become the largest natural space in the town.

In the last few days the project has gone out to public tender, with a budget of 3,786,622 euros, which is 80 per cent funded by the European Union through the plan 'Edusi Fuengirola + Ciudad'. Bids will be accepted until 9 November.

At a presentation of the project on Monday, the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, said it is expected that its construction will take six months.

Mula said the park "will be added to the 12,000 square metres of the Natural Park, which we will also renovate soon. It will be one of the projects that will consolidate us even more as a modern town with spaces for everyone".

Parque de la Loma will be packed with sports facilities including a seven-a-side football pitch, handball and beach volleyball courts, three padel tennis courts, a BMX obstacle course, a climbing wall with a grandstand for competitions or exhibitions, a bike path, a running area and a bike path exclusively for children.

In addition, there will be space for the creation of 16,000 square metres of landscaped area with 337 trees and 11,000 shrubs to be planted; a picnic area of 843 square metres, a central square -where the climbing wall will be located - and up to 800 square metres of parking.