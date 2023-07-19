NBA stars arrive in Fuengirola in preparation for second Sanctuary basketball competition

Top names such as Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell and Aaron Gordon, along with Spanish players Santi Aldama and Usman Garuba, will use the Fuengirola-Higuerón facility for training sessions

Around 20 NBA athletes arrived at the Fuengirola-Higuerón training centre this week to participate in the second Santuary basketball competition, organised by the NBAP player’s association. These included stars such as Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell and Aaron Gordon, along with Spanish players Santi Aldama and Usman Garuba, who will use the facility for training sessions prior to the competition.

The players were welcomed by town's mayor Ana Mula and the general secretary of the Sports department of the Junta de Andalucía, José María Arrabal, during the official presentation to launch the initiative, which offers the players a combination of physical preparation sessions, along with recreational and cultural activities.

“Fuengirola is the best place in the world for pre-season training. I want to thank those responsible for the NBPA who have chosen Fuengirola for the second consecutive year to hold this competition. It is a real honour to welcome you because with your presence you contribute to help strengthen the Fuengirola brand,” Mula said.

These will not be the only basketball stars to pass through the training centre this summer. The men's senior teams of Spain, the USA and Slovenia will carry out their preparatory sessions prior to a tournament to be held in Malaga.

The Fuengirola-Higuerón centre is a European benchmark in professional basketball training and its facilities are approved by FIBA. The 1,500-square-metre facility has two basketball courts and a gymnasium with state-of-the-art equipment.