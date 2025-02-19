Name of popular children's author chosen for new library in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 10:23 Compartir

Following a competition launched by the town hall to choose a name for the new library in Los Boliches, the residents have decided on the name of Gloria Fuertes, the celebrated Spanish author of children's literature. More than 900 people participated in this initiative, which offered four proposals: Rosalía de Castro, María Moliner, Irene Vallejo, and Gloria Fuertes, all renowned Spanish writers. Fuertes received 390 of the votes, followed by Moliner (210), Vallejo (183) and De Castro (155).

The new name was made public on Monday by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the new facility, currently under construction in a municipal premises in Calle San Lucas.

"It will be a modern and easily accessible space that will have all the fundamental needs for this type of cultural facility. We continue working to offer the best facilities and public services to the people of Fuengirola. In this case, in addition, reinforcing our commitment to culture as a vehicle to build an increasingly better society," Mula said.

The municipal facility has a budget of more than 1.1 million euros financed with the remaining funds of the 2023 financial year. The project foresees the creation of a general library, with titles in different languages to respond to the international population that resides in this neighbourhood. There will also be a children's section, a multipurpose room, a computer consultation area, as well as two spaces to host events and literary presentations.