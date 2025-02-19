Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula (c) at the library on Monday. SUR
Name of popular children&#039;s author chosen for new library in Fuengirola
Literature

Name of popular children's author chosen for new library in Fuengirola

The new 1.1-million-euro facility will offer titles in different languages to reflect the international population that resides in the Los Boliches neighbourhood

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 10:23

Following a competition launched by the town hall to choose a name for the new library in Los Boliches, the residents have decided on the name of Gloria Fuertes, the celebrated Spanish author of children's literature. More than 900 people participated in this initiative, which offered four proposals: Rosalía de Castro, María Moliner, Irene Vallejo, and Gloria Fuertes, all renowned Spanish writers. Fuertes received 390 of the votes, followed by Moliner (210), Vallejo (183) and De Castro (155).

The new name was made public on Monday by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the new facility, currently under construction in a municipal premises in Calle San Lucas.

"It will be a modern and easily accessible space that will have all the fundamental needs for this type of cultural facility. We continue working to offer the best facilities and public services to the people of Fuengirola. In this case, in addition, reinforcing our commitment to culture as a vehicle to build an increasingly better society," Mula said.

The municipal facility has a budget of more than 1.1 million euros financed with the remaining funds of the 2023 financial year. The project foresees the creation of a general library, with titles in different languages to respond to the international population that resides in this neighbourhood. There will also be a children's section, a multipurpose room, a computer consultation area, as well as two spaces to host events and literary presentations.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as violent gang is smashed and police arrest 28 for drug dealing on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 British motorcycle couple arrested in Iran had set off from their home in Andalucía
  3. 3 Watch as the SUR in English real estate and property investment forum rolls into Estepona
  4. 4 Harry Potter arrives on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  6. 6 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  7. 7 Roko Baturina secures last-gasp victory for Malaga CF's travelling army
  8. 8 Malaga's Unicaja basketball team dominate Real Madrid to claim third Copa del Rey title
  9. 9 International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves
  10. 10 Simon Griffiths comes out on top at the Staysure Marbella Legends tournament

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Name of popular children's author chosen for new library in Fuengirola