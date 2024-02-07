'Much requested' renovation of Fuengirola street finally gets under way

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 12:42 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the comprehensive remodelling works in Calle Asturias in the Las Chozas district are now under way and are expected to take approximately four to five months to complete.

The work, which began last week, includes the installation of all underground infrastructure, such as sewage and rainwater sanitation, drinking water supply and an irrigation network. The project also includes new paving stones, LED lighting and the planting of trees and shrubs to make the street more attractive and accessible.

The work, which has a budget of 1.2 million euros, was visited this week by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, and the councillor for the neighbourhood, José Sánchez, who explained that the works had been “demanded by local residents.”

“We are talking about work that has been much requested because it was very necessary. As with all major works such as this, we first held a meeting with the neighbours of the area to agree a start date and time scale. Once again, thanks to the efforts of the people of Fuengirola in paying their taxes in a timely manner, we have been able to renovate different spaces in our town to increase the quality of life for residents and visitors,” Sánchez said.

The remodelling project is part of the 2023 Works Plan, which is financed by cash left over from the 2022 financial year.