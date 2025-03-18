Motorhome situation sparks frustration over parking and 'waste and filth' pollution in Costa del Sol resort

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 23:48 Compartir

Motorhome and campervan tourism has continued to grow in recent years and the Costa de Sol, with its warm climate, is one of the most popular European destinations. However, problems arise when municipalities are not prepared for the sheer volume of visitors, who occupy parking spaces for longer than the time permitted for such an activity (usually 48 hours). This has caused local residents in Fuengirola to complain about the increased numbers and prolonged stay of such vehicles on the car park of the town fairgrounds.

The holiday resort doesn't have a designated motorhome park and the municipal authorities have stated that establishing an area for these vehicles is not among the plans in Fuengirola's agenda. Authorities cite the incorporation of access to electricity and drainage systems, as well as the lack of space, among the reasons behind their decision not to pursue such an action. To regulate prolonged stays, the town hall has stated that police officers regularly monitor the car park and can issue fines between 300 and 750 euros for non-compliance with the regulations.

However, residents are not happy with the current situation, which involves the alleged abuse of the rule that determines length of stay. Many of the motorhome owners use the fairgrounds to live there ignoring the municipal ordinance. While some of the residents also complain of the pollution this type of activity generates, others believe that campervan tourism benefits the town and its economy.

Although the town hall has made its intentions clear, some municipal groups have raised their concerns alongside residents. Recently, VOX (a far-right party) spokesperson Antonio Luna publicly denounced that "the disorderly proliferation of motorhomes is causing serious parking and co-existence problems" because, in some cases, the owners of the motorhomes have turned the fairground parking lot into their permanent residence, generating "waste and filth that the neighborhood residents suffer." VOX urged the local government to take action with "laws that regulate the number of motorhomes in our town."

'All along the coast'

"This is not a problem exclusive to Fuengirola - it is something that can be witnessed all along the coast," said president of the association of Andalusian caravanners (Asandac) José Luis Quintero, acknowledging the issue. However, he stated that the municipality should take on the responsibility of regulating.

A year ago, the Benalmádena Local Police organised an operation to evict the majority of the 200 motorhomes pitched in the designated car park area, which has a limit of 29 vehicles of this type.