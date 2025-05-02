Motorcyclist killed in early morning accident on the A-7 in Mijas

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:33 Compartir

An unidentified motorcyclist died early Friday morning in an accident on the A-7 near the town of Mijas. According to information provided to SUR by the Andalusian emergency agency (EMA), the tragic incident happened at around 3.30am at kilometre 1024 of the aforementioned road.

The traffic division of the Guardia Civil and medical personnel were despatched to the incident, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

This is not the only tragic event recorded in the province over the bank holiday. Another man died on Thursday afternoon (1 May) when his house caught fire in the municipality of Ronda. The coordination centre received several calls shortly before 5pm.

Also, in Malaga, another fire on the seventh floor of a building in Avenida de Europa left some 20 people affected, half of whom were taken to hospital. A dog died in the blaze. Most of those affected were treated for smoke inhalation, although there were no serious injuries reported.

