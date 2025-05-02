Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of Guardia Civil traffic officers. SUR
Motorcyclist killed in early morning accident on the A-7 in Mijas
112 incident

Motorcyclist killed in early morning accident on the A-7 in Mijas

The Guardia Civil and ambulance crews arrived at the scene of the incident, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Málaga

Friday, 2 May 2025, 13:33

An unidentified motorcyclist died early Friday morning in an accident on the A-7 near the town of Mijas. According to information provided to SUR by the Andalusian emergency agency (EMA), the tragic incident happened at around 3.30am at kilometre 1024 of the aforementioned road.

The traffic division of the Guardia Civil and medical personnel were despatched to the incident, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

This is not the only tragic event recorded in the province over the bank holiday. Another man died on Thursday afternoon (1 May) when his house caught fire in the municipality of Ronda. The coordination centre received several calls shortly before 5pm.

Also, in Malaga, another fire on the seventh floor of a building in Avenida de Europa left some 20 people affected, half of whom were taken to hospital. A dog died in the blaze. Most of those affected were treated for smoke inhalation, although there were no serious injuries reported.

.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  4. 4 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  10. 10 Occidental Puerto Banús enriches its gastronomic hub with new offerings

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Motorcyclist killed in early morning accident on the A-7 in Mijas