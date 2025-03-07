Driver and passenger arrested after 25km police pursuit into oncoming traffic on Costa del Sol motorway

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 7 March 2025, 15:41 Compartir

The Costa del Sol motorway was the scene of an intense police chase following an alleged 'kamikaze' driver in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to SUR sources, the suspect allegedly drove 25 kilometres in the wrong direction, forcing around twenty cars to swerve to avoid colliding head-on with him. Apparently, once arrested, he tested positive for narcotics.

It all started at around 3am on Thursday 6 March in Arroyo de la Miel (Benalmádena), where a vehicle raised the suspicions of a Local Police patrol. The officers were alerted by the manner in which the vehicle was being driven, so they entered the number plate into the police database. They found that the car did not have valid insurance and had not passed its ITV vehicle inspection test, so they proceeded to stop the car. The driver, who was accompanied by another man, allegedly reacted by putting his foot on the accelerator in order to flee.

He then joined the AP-7 motorway, on which he allegedly drove in the wrong direction for about 25 kilometres, even passing through a toll booth until he reached Marbella. It was at Cabopino where, allegedly, the driver changed direction to continue his escape, which ended in Fuengirola. The pursuit, initiated by the Local Police of Benalmádena, was joined by units of the National Police, Guardia Civil and Local Police forces from Fuengirola and Mijas.

The police, with the help of a VTC private hire driver, eventually managed to block the car as it was travelling along the Mijas-Fuengirola road. The occupants then got out of the car and tried to run away down the road. They did not succeed, despite the strong resistance they put up when intercepted by the police.

The two individuals (aged 42 and 40) - one Spanish and the other Moroccan - were arrested. Both are being investigated for crimes of attacking the officers, resistance and disobedience, as they apparently tried to escape arrest by assaulting the police officers. At least one of them was injured, albeit slightly.

In the case of the driver (the older person), he is also charged with an offence against road traffic safety. According to sources close to the case, both occupants tested positive for narcotic substances. In addition, when inspecting the vehicle, the officers found a toolbox and a sword, which were seized.