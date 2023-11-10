More than 90 fencers from six clubs participate in Malaga Fencing Championship

Tony Bryant Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

The first Malaga Fencing League championship took place at the municipal sports centre in La Cala de Mijas last weekend. Named the ‘Boquerón de Acero (steel anchovy), more than 90 fencers from six clubs in the province participated in the competition, which is organised by the Mijas Fencing Club. The Mijas fencers collected two gold and three silver medals in the various categories.

The championship also included a competition for paralympic fencers who participated in wheelchairs, in which Spanish international paralympic fencer, Antonio Garrido, from the Torremolinos Fencing Club, won the gold medal.

The medals were awarded by members of the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club, which has been sponsoring the Mijas Fencing Club for more than ten years. The club, which has around 30 members between the ages of six and 75, was founded in 2006, and during this time has picked up numerous medals in various competitions in Andalucía.