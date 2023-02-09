More than 8,000 ideas received in Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol initiative Mijas town hall invited students and school children to submit drawings or essays suggesting the type of facilities they would like the park to include - and there were some very unusual requests

Mijas town hall has announced that it has received around 8,000 proposals for the project, ‘Draw your park’, an initiative that invited students in the municipality to submit suggestions for the new Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol.

The town hall asked students and school children to submit drawings or essays suggesting the type of facilities they would like the park to include: those considered to be practical will be judged by a panel of experts.

The councillor of Infrastructure and Works, José Carlos Martín, explained that the majority of the younger children’s submissions included things like swings, slides and a lake, while the older students suggested a variety of activity areas such as a skate park and football fields. The councillor pointed out that there were also a few unusual requests like a shark pool, and a fire-breathing dragon’s castle, and although he says these will most probably be rejected, he added that “the drawings show the illusion of the little ones”.

“When we first proposed the initiative in 2016, we were clear that we wanted this to be a space for the people of Mijas. We also wanted to involve the population that will use this space the most, such as children and adolescents,” Martín said.

Construction of the new 350,000 square-metre green lung, which will be located in the area of El Ahogadero (Las Lagunas) and will be the biggest in the province, is due to start later this year. The project will include the planting of some 20,000 plants and 2,000 trees and shrubs in the large gardens and forest area, along with the construction of an open-air amphitheatre, a running track, a bike lane, skating park and a climbing wall, among other things.

There will also be children’s play areas with water attractions, along with shaded areas where senior citizens can make use of gaming tables for cards, chess and dominoes, and a petanque area.