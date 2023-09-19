More than 350 people take part in Mijas basic income and training initiative

Tony Bryant Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

The Mijas councillor for Complementary Services, Laura Moreno, visited the cleaning and clearing works on Monday that are being carried out in several areas of the town by workers on the basic income programme.

The work is being carried by more than 350 staff that are part of the town hall’s inclusion programme, an initiative that’s objective is to prepare the workers for the labour market once they finish the six-month course.

The workers have been focusing on the clearing of rural areas to prevent forest fires, as well as the cleaning of schools prior to the start of the new term.

The councillor pointed out that around five kilometres has already been cleaned, especially in “dried out areas which have an increased possibility of fires due to the lack of rainfall throughout the summer”.

Moreno also appealed for the collaboration of local residents, asking them to dispose of rubbish and household waste in the correct areas in order to “reduce the risk of fires and to keep our town clean”.