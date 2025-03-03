More than 2,000 athletes to compete in Andalusian rhythmic gymnastics championships on the Costa

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Monday, 3 March 2025, 10:23 | Updated 10:32h. Compartir

The Juan Gómez Juanito sports pavilion in Fuengirola will host the qualifying phase of the Andalusian rhythmic gymnastics championship on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 March. Endorsed by the Andalusian gymnastics' federation, more than two thousand athletes will compete in the championships, which will be held in Fuengirola for the first time.

The sporting event, which combines elements of gymnastics, dance and calisthenics, was announced by sports councillor Julio Rodriguez, who said, "Fuengirola has deserved to host a competition of this level for many years and we are going to do it in style. After the half marathon, it is the competition with the most registered participants, so we are very proud to host such a great event.”

The councillor thanked the president of the Andalusian federation, Ángelo Madroñal, for giving Fuengirola the opportunity to host “this important championship”.

Rodriguez added that in addition to the “extraordinary” interest of the athletes, the championship will have a huge economic impact on the municipality, as it is expected to attract around 5,000 spectators, “which is undoubtedly great news for the economic dynamism at the end of March".

Madroñal stated that this would have “an economic impact of more than 400,000 euros”. “During the weekend we will see an invasion of gymnasts throughout the municipality. The council’s enthusiasm to bring this event to Fuengirola for the first time has been fundamental together with the work of the Fuengirola rhythmic gymnastics club," the president said.