Councillor for urban mobility (l) announced success of free bus service in Mijas this week. SUR.
More than 124,000 people make use of free shuttle bus service in Mijas during the summer
Transport

More than 124,000 people make use of free shuttle bus service in Mijas during the summer

The service from the Cantera del Puerto resort was resumed again this year to ease traffic congestion and parking problems in the Pueblo

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 06:37

Mijas town hall has announced that more than 124,000 people made use of the free shuttle bus service that connects the Cantera del Puerto resort with the centre of Mijas Pueblo during the summer months.

The service, which operated from 15 June until 17 September, was resumed again this year by the council to ease traffic congestion and parking problems in the Pueblo.

July and August were the months that saw the highest volume of passengers, with a daily average of around 1,250 and 1,950 people respectively making use of the service. The town hall said the shuttle proved to be such a success; it was forced to introduce a second bus in August to cope with the demand.

Councillor for urban mobility, Natalia Martínez, said, “The figure was lower in June and September, but still around 800 passengers each day, which indicates that Mijas Pueblo is still a very visited destination even in the less touristy summer months.”

Martínez pointed out that the service was popular with visitors and locals who did not want to use their own vehicles during summer cultural activities, festivals and concerts, adding, “The passengers have been very happy because they have not had to look for parking spaces: we are also satisfied with this service as it seeks to promote sustainable mobility in our town.”

