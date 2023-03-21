Miramar shopping centre breaks down barriers to mark World Down Syndrome Day An exhibition brings together ten creative pieces that demonstrate that Down syndrome should not be seen as an obstacle or a limitation, but as an opportunity for success and personal growth

In order to mark World Down Syndrome Day, celebrated every year on 21 March, the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola is hosting an exhibition under the banner of Break DOWN Prejudices. The exhibition brings together ten creative pieces that demonstrate that Down syndrome should not be seen as an obstacle or a limitation, but as an opportunity for success and personal growth.

Using the slogan, “Por cada prejuicio, un ejemplo de superación" (every prejudice has an example of someone overcoming it), the visitor is invited to be part of the exhibition, breaking prejudices to discover inspiring stories.

The campaign, which is part of Caring for Communities, is an initiative of the property management area of CBRE Iberia. The consultancy, which has promoted the campaign in a total of 57 spaces, is highlighting the odd socks campaign, an initiative where people share images of mismatched socks that was created by the Spanish foundation for the study and prevention of Down syndrome (FEPSD).

As in previous years, Miramar continues to organise events and activities to support the human rights of all people with Down syndrome. Its objective is to create a more open environment where people can work together to build a more equitable world. Proof of this is the centre's agreement reached with the Down Málaga association with the aim of integrating people with the syndrome into their employment schemes.

The shopping centre claims it has taken an active lead to make positive changes in the community, motivated by a better future for all.