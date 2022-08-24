Mijas water park initiative provides essential school supplies for underprivileged children Participants were invited to donate supplies such as pencils, pens, notebooks and rucksacks in exchange for tickets to the AquaMijas attraction

Representatives of the water park, the town hall and the Red Cross with some of the school supplies. / SUR

Mijas town hall has announced that its summer campaign, Mójate con la Solidaridad, an initiative promoted in collaboration with AquaMijas and the Red Cross, received a “very positive reaction” from the people of the municipality.

The campaign was organised to provide more than 150 children of families in danger of social exclusion with essential school supplies.

Participants were invited to donate supplies such as pencils, pens, notebooks and rucksacks in exchange for tickets to the Mijas water park.

Councillor for Youth, Tamara Vera, said that this year’s campaign raised more than 2,500 items for “children who need it most”.

“This has been a very positive campaign, which benefits many people, both those who have used the facilities of the water park for free, as well as those families who need it most and who will receive school supplies for the new term that will begin in September,” she said.

Mijas Red Cross representative, Miriam Fernández, pointed out that as well helping local underprivileged children, Ukrainian families living in the municipality have also benefitted from the campaign.

“Last year’s campaign helped around 80 children: this year, the proceeds from the campaign will help almost twice as many students. AquaMijas donated 6,000 tickets to the initiative, which also ensured that Ukrainian refugees could visit our facilities for free,” she said.