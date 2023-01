Mijas walking group raises 1,215 euros for new hospital bed for Age Concern The money was raised through historical tours of Mijas and a fun quiz

Alan Boardman (Mijas walking tours) hands the cheque to AC officials outside their shop. / SUR

The Mijas Walking Tours group has raised 1,215 euros for Age Concern Fuengirola during its November and December fundraising campaign.

The group, run by Alan Boardman, organised several historical tours of Mijas and a fun quiz to raise the money to help the charity buy a hospital bed that will be loaned out to clients to speed up their recovery at home.

The balance will be put towards other projects designed to enhance the lives of English-speaking residents in Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmádena.