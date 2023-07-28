Mijas town hall resumes popular cultural excursions to other parts of Spain

Tony Bryant Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall has announced that it will resume its popular cultural trips to different parts of Spain, an initiative that has been on hold since the pandemic struck in 2020.

The first excursion, from 3 until 6 October, will be to what is known as the 'Switzerland Manchega', visiting the Mundo River, Ayna, Albacete, Alcalá de Jucar and Chinchilla de Montearagón.

The trip, available to any resident registered in Mijas, costs 350 euros and includes transport by bus, bed and breakfast in a four-star hotel, plus guided tours, one of which will be to the Bodegas Balmoral in Albacete.

Reservations for the trip must be made before 11 September. A reservation fee of 100 euros must be paid into the account ES53 3058 0778 7210 2181 1617, including the reference number G/13371. Once the deposit has been made, the registration must be confirmed by phoning the culture area of the town hall (952 590 380) or by email (cultura@mijas.es).

“After three years without being able to organise these excursions, which are in high demand by the people of Mijas, we can finally resume them. We wanted to look for a trip that brings together nature, heritage and oenology at an affordable price,” councillor for Culture, Verónica Ensberg, said.