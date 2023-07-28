Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mijas town hall reveals the first of its cultural excursions. SUR
Mijas town hall resumes popular cultural excursions to other parts of Spain
Culture

Mijas town hall resumes popular cultural excursions to other parts of Spain

The organised trips have resumed after the pandemic and are available to any resident registered in the Costa del Sol town

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 28 July 2023, 13:10

Compartir

Mijas town hall has announced that it will resume its popular cultural trips to different parts of Spain, an initiative that has been on hold since the pandemic struck in 2020.

The first excursion, from 3 until 6 October, will be to what is known as the 'Switzerland Manchega', visiting the Mundo River, Ayna, Albacete, Alcalá de Jucar and Chinchilla de Montearagón.

The trip, available to any resident registered in Mijas, costs 350 euros and includes transport by bus, bed and breakfast in a four-star hotel, plus guided tours, one of which will be to the Bodegas Balmoral in Albacete.

Reservations for the trip must be made before 11 September. A reservation fee of 100 euros must be paid into the account ES53 3058 0778 7210 2181 1617, including the reference number G/13371. Once the deposit has been made, the registration must be confirmed by phoning the culture area of the town hall (952 590 380) or by email (cultura@mijas.es).

“After three years without being able to organise these excursions, which are in high demand by the people of Mijas, we can finally resume them. We wanted to look for a trip that brings together nature, heritage and oenology at an affordable price,” councillor for Culture, Verónica Ensberg, said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena registers a magnitude 3.3 earthquake
  2. 2 Wanted British man arrested in connection with Mijas stabbing and woman falling from car
  3. 3 Costa Tropical residents to call for end to jet ski 'nuisance'
  4. 4 Beso Beach, the sea, gastronomy and the best hits make the experience of the summer
  5. 5 Coín town hall launches shuttle bus service to Fuengirola beach
  6. 6 Drought crisis: waiting lists for water tankers on the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Fuengirola steps up summer street cleaning programme with new hi-tech equipment
  8. 8 A 66-year-old man dies after being found in swimming pool of a villa in Estepona
  9. 9 Cueva de Ardales reopens after a month of 'very necessary' works
  10. 10 Mijas town hall resumes popular cultural excursions to other parts of Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad