Mijas town hall announces fraud prevention course for job seekers

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 25 April 2024, 21:40

The department of employment promotion of Mijas town hall, in collaboration with the Local Police, has announced a new training course that will be aimed at workers or people actively looking for employment in sectors such as bank management, hospitality or vehicle rental so that they can identify false documentation and avoid the possibility of fraud and theft.

The course, which will be held on 22 May, will be divided into two parts: the first will offer an approach to the problem in companies in relation to false documentation, using examples of actual cases. This will be followed by a discussion of the control measures of Spanish identification cards (NIE), and the meaning of the data in the mechanical reading zone (ZLM) of the documents, among other topics.

Registration for the five-hour course, which will be offered by a Local Police officer, will be open from 7 to 17 May.