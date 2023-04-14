Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The renovation work has begun on Calle Las Coscas. SUR
Mijas takes advantage of good weather to make early start on rural road repairs

The town hall said that delays are to be expected in the areas while the work is in progress, although it will endeavour to see the works are carried out in “a timely manner”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 14 April 2023, 09:51

Mijas town hall has announced a project to renovate several rural roads in the municipality that were damaged by the bad weather that hit Malaga province earlier this year.

The initiative, which will see the repair of 12 kilometres of road surface in the Osunillas and Torreblanca districts, has a budget of 30,000 euros and is expected to take two months to complete.

The councillor for Operational Services, José Carlos Martín, explained that the first stage has already begun on Calle Las Coscas due to the severity of the damage. Martín pointed out that the council had decided to “act now”, and not wait until the launch of its annual road improvement plan, which is carried out in the summer in preparation for the expected heavy rains in the autumn and winter months.

“The objective is to take advantage of the good weather and carry out improvement actions on our rural roads outside the annual crash plan. The improvement of these roads is necessary due the damage caused by the winter rains,” the councillor explained.

The town hall said that delays are to be expected in these areas while the work is in progress, although it will endeavour to see the repairs are carried out in “a timely manner”.

