Mijas strengthens its healthy lifestyle initiative with two new exercise areas

Laura Moreno at one of the new physical exercise areas.

Tony Bryant Mijas

As part of its healthy lifestyle initiative, Mijas town hall has announced it will install new fitness areas in two of the town’s parks, facilities that the council said had been “highly demanded” by the residents.

The areas, which will be installed in Parque El Esparragal and Parque Los Olivos, consist of twelve exercise devices, each of which have an information panel explaining the correct use of the apparatus and the benefits the workout offers. The equipment includes walkers, parallel bars, exercise wheels and devices that allow users to simulate the benefits of certain sports.

The councillor for Parks and Gardens, Laura Moreno, explained that the physical training equipment is made of stainless steel “for greater durability”. The councillor added that the equipment is intended for the use of all age groups, “but not young children”.

Mijas already has 38 healthy spaces located in most of the municipality’s parks and green spaces.

“These two parks are integrated into the municipal maintenance programme, which guarantees that the exercise devices will always be in perfect working condition,” the councillor said.