Mijas Royal British Legion makes urgent appeal for case workers

The Mijas Costa branch of the Royal British Legion is appealing for volunteer case workers as part of its "surge of good will" to continue offering help and assistance to those in need throughout 2024. Candidates will be trained to cope with a variety of situations, offering support in crises such as death - funeral arranging or repatriation - and mental health issues. Duties will also include offering advice on subjects such as loneliness and pension applications, along with hospital and care home visits, among other things.

The campaign is spearheaded by Andy Nye, founder of the recently formed Mijas Costa Veterans Group. Nye, who served in the Royal Irish Regiment for 22 years, is also the welfare coordinator at the Mijas branch of the RBL.

"We only have one or two case workers in this area at the moment. We normally work in pairs, so this would be good for couples, but this is not exclusive. The key word here is volunteers, because everyone who is involved is a volunteer. Case workers, who must be RBL members, will receive training. They will have one case per year, unless they want to take on more. We work on a pyramid structure, so there is always someone with experience in this work who can help out," Nye explained.

The half-day training sessions will begin next month at Club Naranja in Calahonda from 11am. For more information, phone Andy Nye on 711 002 569.