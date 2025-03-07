Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dancing to the iconic hits of Abba. SUR
Mijas Rotary Club hosts charity fundraising event for Adimi
Community spirit

Mijas Rotary Club hosts charity fundraising event for Adimi

The night raised 1,700 euros for the locally based association that cares for people with intellectual disabilities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 7 March 2025, 12:29

Rotary Club Mijas International hosted a fundraising event last Saturday in aid of Asociación Adimi, the Mijas-based association that cares for people with intellectual disabilities. Held at the Mijas Danish club, more than 70 people enjoyed a selection of cheese and wine, along with live entertainment supplied by The Abba Experience, who performed the iconic hits of the chart-topping Swedish pop group.

The event was organised because the Adimi charity, formed in 1999, had asked the Rotary Club to help fund a sun shade so the residents can enjoy the summer months outside in the garden. The night raised 1,700 euros for the project, which the Rotary said is expected to be completed in time for summer 2025.

