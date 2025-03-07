Mijas responds to demands of residents with sports facility upgrades

Tony Bryant Friday, 7 March 2025, 12:59 Compartir

Mijas town hall has put out to public tender the acquisition of new equipment, sports accessories and furniture for municipal facilities in order to respond to the rising demands of the residents. Specifically, the contract has been put out to tender for an amount of 1,077,730.72 euros (IVA sales tax included). This amount will be divided between several different projects, including new indoor cycling circuits in Las Lagunas and La Cala de Mijas, the replacement of flooring in three municipal gymnasiums, equipment for the new swimming pool, renovation of the athletics tracks of the Costa del Sol racecourse, and office furniture for the new multipurpose building in Las Lagunas.

"We are talking about the most ambitious renovation of sports facilities in recent years, since all the equipment is going to be renewed. Right now, it is in the phase of evaluating offers, so, if everything goes to plan, the contract will be awarded in the coming weeks,” explained sports councillor María Francisca Alarcón.