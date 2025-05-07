Mijas registers drop of more than 6% in year-on-year unemployment rate in April

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 09:55 Compartir

Mijas registered a year-on-year decrease in unemployment of 364 people in April compared to the same month last year, a figure that represents a decrease of 6.1 per cent, according to data released by the Junta de Andalucía. The report establishes that the municipality closed April with 5,613 unemployed, while in the same month last year there were 5,977.

This data also shows a decrease in the number of unemployed compared to March of this year, with 398 fewer job seekers.

With regard to affiliation data for the month of March, the most recent month for which statistics are available, Mijas recorded a total of 26,438 individuals affiliated with social security. This represents an increase of 569 compared to the same month last year, and 561 more than in February 2025. This is according to data provided by the ministry of inclusion, social security and migration, which shows that the number of employees under the general scheme rose to 17,509, which is 97 more than in March 2024 and 523 more than in February this year.

The number of self-employed people has also risen significantly. In March of this year, 8,603 were registered, compared to 8,114 in March 2024 and 8,563 in February 2025.

“These are positive figures that show Mijas is on the path to growth. Even so, my administration will continue to promote employment policies, as the creation of new jobs is essential for progress,” mayor Ana Mata said.