Mijas Pueblo tourist office launches latest exhibition to promote local talent

Valerie Robson Vinardell and the tourism councillor at the launch of the exhibition.

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 10:34 Compartir

The tourist office in Mijas Pueblo is currently hosting 'Horse’, a collection of acrylic paintings by local artist Valerie Robson Vinardell that focus on the world of horses. Vinardell, a British woman who is a resident in Mijas, has developed an artistic career focused on animal portraiture, with a special devotion to horses. She resumed her passion for painting a few years ago and currently works from her home studio in Mijas.

Although she has shown her work in several collaborative exhibitions, this will be her first solo project.

"I am very happy for the opportunity Mijas offered me. I have held group exhibitions with other artists, but this is the first time that I have exhibited alone. I used to have a horse and I am still very linked to this world here in Mijas. I find painting them easy and very relaxing. It brings me happiness," the artist said during the inauguration of the exhibition.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez highlighted the importance of promoting the work of local artists, saying he was “surprised by the talent we have in Mijas”.

“Today we present the work of an esteemed local artist. Valerie is even able to reflect the breed of horses in her works, something that requires very precise technique and great sensitivity," he said.

The exhibition can be visited until 30 May, Monday to Friday from 9am until 6pm, and on weekends from 10am until 2pm.