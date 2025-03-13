Mijas Pueblo showcases work of local artisans with new exhibition

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 13 March 2025, 11:53 Compartir

Mijas town hall has inaugurated this month’s exhibition at the tourist office in the Pueblo showcasing the works of guitar maker Alberto Martín and designer Magali Villanueva. This exhibition, open to the public throughout March, is part of a series of initiatives aimed at giving visibility to the work of local artisans who are members of the Mijas artisan association.

Alberto Martín, who has been a luthier since 2007, is presenting two guitars on this occasion. In addition, he is exhibiting elements used in the manufacture of a violin, and examples of antique instruments, such as Renaissance and Baroque lutes. His workshop serves clients from around the world and he currently has a waiting list of nearly a year due to the high demand for his instruments.

Moreover, Martín explained that the aim is to guide each person through the process of creating their own guitar, which he said was “a unique journey where every detail takes on meaning”. “Experiencing this transforms the musician’s relationship with their instrument, making it even more special,” he said.

Meanwhile, Magali Villanueva presents a selection from her collection of wedding dresses, characterised by a simple, casual, and elegant style. The designer offers the public a representative sample of her work in this exhibition.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez explained that “these exhibitions not only enrich Mijas’ cultural offering but also enhance its appeal as a tourist destination”. “The tourist office is a point of reference for those who visit us, and offering them the chance to discover the talent of our artisans adds a distinctive value to their experience in the municipality,” he explained.

The exhibition can be viewed Monday to Friday from 9am until 6pm, and on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, from 10am until 2pm.

This initiative, which began in January and will run until June, showcases the work of two different local artisans each month.