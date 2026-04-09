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Mijas police arrest drunk driver for threats and disobeying orders

The man tested positive for alcohol with 0.64 miligrams per decilitre

Europa Press

Thursday, 9 April 2026, 14:08

The Mijas Local Police arrested a drunk driver after he allegedly insulted and threatened them on Saturday night.

According to the Local Police social media accounts, the incident happened in the context of a routine security check. The police stopped a vehicle on Calle Benadalid in La Cala de Mijas, because they noticed suspicious manoeuvres.

The driver tested positive for alcohol with 0.64 miligrams per decilitre.

Despite the police's attempts to calm him down, the man allegedly acted aggressively towards them and disobeyed orders.

When the police managed to read him his rights, they arrested the driver for the crimes of disobedience and serious threats. They took him to the Guardia Civil station.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, the man is under criminal proceedings for a crime against road safety.

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surinenglish Mijas police arrest drunk driver for threats and disobeying orders

Mijas police arrest drunk driver for threats and disobeying orders