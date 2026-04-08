Malaga travel: Ryanair connects Costa del Sol with 91 cities this summer

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 14:49 | Updated 15:02h. Share

Ryanair will connect Malaga Airport with 91 cities this summer, the same number as last year but with some destination changes.

The Irish company is launching new routes this peak season to Katowice in Poland, Kosice and Bratislava in Slovakia and Pardubice in the Czech Republic, according to Alejandra Ruiz (Ryanair's spokesperson in Spain).

The low-cost carrier is increasing its flight capacity. It has put 6.6 million seats on the market this summer, representing an eight per cent increase. The airline also plans to increase weekly frequencies by adding 50 flights, reaching 589 flights per week at the Costa del Sol Airport. Ryanair expects to handle nine million passengers at this airport this year, a nine per cent increase.

To carry out this operation, the airline will base two more aircraft at Malaga Airport this peak season, bringing the total to 20. Ruiz highlights the pull of the Costa del Sol's facility. According to her, the capacity of the Spanish network will only increase by 0.5 per cent, compared to Malaga's eight per cent.