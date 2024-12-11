Mijas parks 'safer and more pleasant' due to increased police surveillance

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 13:34

The department of citizen security of Mijas town hall has highlighted the success of the intensification of police surveillance in the municipality's parks, a measure implemented since the beginning of this year. The department said the reinforcement, which responds to the demands of local residents, has managed to significantly reduce incidents and promote a safer and more responsible use of these public spaces.

"Since the beginning of this initiative, we have managed to make the parks of Mijas safer and more pleasant places for families. The continued presence of Local Police officers has not only made it possible to correct inappropriate behaviour, such as the consumption of alcohol or substances, but also to prevent situations that generated insecurity, such as behaviour that affected the enjoyment of other users. This initiative reinforces the commitment to the safety and well-being of the residents and visitors," councillor Juan Carlos Cuevas said.

The measure includes the assignment of specific units of the Local Police to regularly patrol the parks of the municipality. These rounds are recorded in detail, noting the time, duration and any incidents found. "This allows us to have rigorous control and ensure that each park is frequently supervised," explained the councillor.

Cuervas said that there has been a substantial improvement in coexistence and respect for municipal regulations that prohibit, among other things, smoking or alcohol consumption in children's areas. In addition, the initiative also promotes the closeness of the Local Police with citizens. "Our officersare not only there to intervene, but also to inform, educate and be a support for the families who come to the parks," he added.