Mijas dog owners could face fines of up to 750 euros if they don’t do this The Costa del Sol town will be following in the footsteps of others such as Benalmádena and Torremolinos with the aim of keeping the streets cleaner

First it was Ronda, Torremolinos and Benalmádena, but now the war against dog pee has reached Mijas, the fourth major town in the province that is going to force dog owners to clean up after their pets.

The mayor of Mijas, Josele González, and the councillor with a responsibility for public highways, Nicolás Cruz, have confirmed to SUR that a measure to make owners dilute the urine of their pets on the street will be tabled at a council meeting on 29 December, and if it gets the go-ahead, the measure could take effect within weeks.

“It is one of the problems about which we receive the most complaints. The town council has worked for years on different awareness campaigns, and we have no choice but to go one step further and include it in the Public Highway law,” says the Mijas council head, who anticipates that non-compliance with the regulations may lead to fines ranging from 50 euros to 750 euros depending on the seriousness of the matter. "This is not a revenue-generating measure, what we want is for the public to understand that teamwork is necessary to keep our streets clean and in perfect condition," he said.

27,000 registered dogs

According to data from the council itself, in Mijas there are almost 27,000 registered dogs, “who are part of Mijas families, but their urine causes irreparable damage to street furniture. However, with a very simple measure such as diluting the pee of our pets with water, we can help to keep our town clean and tidy", emphasised González.

Health and image

"But it is not only about the damage, we are also talking about health and the image that the municipality projects," added Cruz, who reminded that the town council has made efforts in recent years to create dog parks within the locality.

The introduction of the new law is anticipated to coincide with the obligation to register canine DNA in the town. The objective is threefold: to avoid the loss of animals; the control of faeces not picked up by pet owners; and to help prevent animal abandonment.