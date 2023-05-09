Mijas organisations host events to mark coronation of King Charles III

Hundreds of people attended two parties organised by the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club and the Mijas Costa branch of the Royal British Legion at the weekend to celebrate the crowning of the new monarch

The coronation of King Charles III was celebrated in style in Mijas on Saturday, when members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion, and the La Cala Lion’s Club, hosted events to mark the historic occasion.

The Mijas Costa branch of the RBL joined forces with the with Club Naranja bridge group on Saturday to mark the event with a buffet-style lunch in Calahonda. Guests enjoyed the coronation service on a large television screen, along with a variety of activities that included a quiz and a charity raffle in aid of the Poppy Appeal. The event was organised to honour King Charles’ accession to the throne, since he is a former serving member of both the RAF and the Royal Navy.

Around 400 people gathered in the Butibamba Park in Mijas Costa on Sunday 7 May for an afternoon organised by the La Cala Lions to acknowledge the new king. The park was decked out in red, white and blue to celebrate the coronation, which began with a rousing performance of the Drang Drummers

The guests enjoyed live entertainment supplied by 11 local artistes and bands, along with an artisan market and a cake bake-off competition.

There was also a spectacular performance by the Ukrainian dance troop, Escuela de Danza NV. The group appeared at the event to thank the Lions for their immediate response to the invasion of their country and the support they offered to those affected by it.

The afternoon, which the organisation described as “a right royal success”, included toasting the new monarch with cava and the singing of the national anthem.