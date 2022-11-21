Police investigate driver for leaving scene after colliding with motorbike in Mijas, leaving rider seriously injured The accident happened on the A-7 dual carriageway but the vehicle and driver were subsequently located in Benalmádena

The man is accused of leaving the scene of an accident without providing assistance. / sur

A 20-year-old driver is under investigation by the Guardia Civil, who believe he drove off after colliding with a motorcyclist, leaving him seriously injured in the road.

The accident occurred on 15 October at 9am at kilometre 202 on the A-7 dual carriageway in Mijas. Days later, the Guardia Civil found the car in Benalmádena and were able to identify the driver.

He is now being investigated for leaving the scene of an accident without providing assistance.

Similar accident earlier that month

There was another case of this type in Mijas in October, when a 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a car. The driver, whose family was with him in the vehicle, drove off but returned a few minutes later and admitted what had happened to the Guardia Civil. He is said to have tested positive for drugs.

That accident occurred at 9.40pm on Friday 7 October on the A-368 between Mijas Pueblo and El Higuerón.