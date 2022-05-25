Mijas modifies planning rules for Valle del Golf complex The golf resort is classified as being of interest to tourism and is included in a scheme to fast-track projects of strategic interest in Andalucía

At a council meeting on Tuesday, at which there were 30 points on the agenda, Mijas approved a change to the PGOU urban masterplan for the municipality which will enable the Valle del Golf Resort project to go ahead, on the grounds that it will attract tourism, generate employment and is an opportunity that should not be missed.

The mayor, Josele González, described modifications to the plan such as this as an “essential tool” for projects which are of great benefit to Mijas.

The resort will include a golf course and around 300 residential properties designed in traditional Andalusian village style. González said it would enhance the attraction of Mijas for international golfers, would boost the local economy and create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs.

The complex will have an 18-hole golf course, a golf school, an international equestrian centre specialising in dressage, horse trekking, a carriage museum, a five-star hotel, conference hall, spa and beauty centre, sport training and physiotherapy centre, and an haute cuisine restaurant with a focus on regional dishes. In addition there will be 296 villas, a block with 54 apartments, and a central square with shops and restaurants.

The authorities are hoping that a complex of this type will help to overcome the problem of seasonal tourism, by attracting people to Mijas all year round.