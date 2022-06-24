Mijas pulls out all the stops for the long-awaited return of its Las Lagunas feria Along with the casetas, fairground attractions and free concerts, the fair, which takes place from 29 June until 3 July, promotes local customs and traditions that are gradually being lost and forgotten

The Las Lagunas fair will be the first in the municipality since before the pandemic struck. / SUR

Mijas is preparing to welcome the return of its popular Las Lagunas feria, which will be held from Wednesday 29 June until Sunday 3 July.

This will be the first fair hosted in the municipality since the pandemic struck, and the town hall claim to have pulled out all the stops to ensure that this edition will be an “exceptional” event.

Along with the casetas, fairground attractions and free concerts, the fair promotes local customs and traditions that are gradually being lost and forgotten, such as the threshing exhibition, which will be held in the Peña Flamenca Unión del Cante on Sunday 3 July.

This year, the day fair will be located in the surroundings of the Cortijo Don Elias, which is situated next the fair ground.

The festivities will kick off on Wednesday with a special day for children, when many of the fair ground rides will be reduced to two euros. Between the hours of 7pm and 9pm, both the music and characteristic sounds of the attractions will be muted so that children with special needs can enjoy the fair.

This will be followed by the official inauguration and the switching on of the lights, and the election of the candidates for the feria king and queen.

Other attractions include a performance of Juanlu Montoya (30 June), and a concert by Cepeda, a singer who shot to fame after appearing on the talent show La Voz (2 July). The festivities will come to a close on Sunday with a concert by Camela, a trio considered the forerunners of the techno-rumba who have had a string of hits over the past three decades.

