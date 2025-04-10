Mijas to host finals of 'best amateur golf circuit in Spain'

Tony Bryant Mijas Thursday, 10 April 2025, 16:27 Compartir

Mijas town hall is once again focusing on golf as a way to promote the municipality at a sports tourist destination. The town has been chosen to host the finals of the Club Series Golf Unicaja (Race to Mijas), a tournament - in which a total of more than 1,500 golfers will participate - that has become the benchmark for national golf at an amateur level. The tournament was announced by mayor Ana Mata, who said that Mijas will “become the focus of attention of lovers of this sport”.

The tournament, of which the local government is a sponsor, consists of 11 rounds that began in Seville on 22 March and continued in Almeria on 5 April. The next rounds will take place in Cáceres (10 May), Toledo (31 May), Gijón (19 June), Santander (21 June), Cadiz (19 July), Mijas (23 August), Marbella (13 September), Madrid (2 October) and Salamanca (18 October). The finals will take place in Mijas from 28 until 30 November. The closing of the event will take place at La Zambra resort with a cocktail-dinner and awards ceremony.

Alfonso Castro, director of Club Series Golf, highlighted Mijas' commitment to the golf segment in general and to this tournament in particular, which he described "as the best amateur golf circuit in Spain".

Mijas and golf

Mijas has a total of 12 courses, making it the second municipality in Malaga province with the highest concentration of these sports facilities. The town hall said the average expenditure of golf tourists in Mijas has gone from 120 euros per day to more than 200 euros.

"The golf segment is absolutely strategic for Mijas, not only because of the number of courses, but also because of the quality of them. These characteristics position us in a very privileged place to attract a sector that brings great benefits to our municipality," explained the mayor.

Mata pointed out that the Costa del Sol stands as a leader in the world of golf, with more than 70 courses, 17 per cent of which are in Mijas.