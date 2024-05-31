Mijas historical archive opens its doors to highlight town's rich heritage

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 31 May 2024, 08:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

In order to mark International Archives Week, which is held from Monday 3 to Sunday 9 June, the historical archive of Mijas town hall will open its doors to the public to highlight the municipality’s rich historical heritage. The archives will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday between 10am and 1pm so that locals and visitors can view the historical documents that are stored there. The council said the main aim is to convey the importance of this facility as a space for the conservation and protection of the documentation that narrates and preserves the history of the municipality.

There will also be two talks given by a local historian and a researcher about the importance of preserving documentation about the history of Mijas, and to explain what a municipal historical archive is, and what type of documentation it stores and what information can be consulted. This will take place in the UP cultural building in Mijas Pueblo on Wednesday at 5pm.

Councillor for historical heritage Lourdes Burgos said, “These informative activities represent a unique opportunity to convey to users the importance of the archive so that future generations can understand the history of Mijas, which is why it is so important to preserve and take care of our archive.”