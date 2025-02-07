Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Representatives of the associations that benefitted from the subsidies. SUR
Mijas helps local groups further develop services with grants totalling almost 65,000 euros
Community spirit

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 7 February 2025, 13:24

Mijas town hall has announced that it has granted subsidies worth more than 63,000 euros to different associations and institutions in the municipality to help them further develop their services. The council said that 18 files were processed last year, 95 per cent of which has already been processed.

Among the associations that have benefitted from the grants are the Peña Flamenca el Gallo and Peña Flamenca del Sur, the southern folkloric association of Andalucía, Mijas Felina, the Mijas cultural association of music and dance, the La Loma de Mijas neighbourhood association and the Mijas film association, along with several religious brotherhoods.

The town hall said the objective of the grants is to provide support to the associations in order to help them carry out projects “aimed at the benefit of all the citizens of Mijas”.

Councillor for citizen participation Silvia Marín said that local organisations “will always” have the support of Mijas council. "These amounts have been assigned so that they can develop new projects. These associations are a bridge between the citizens and the town hall and we must therefore continue to help.”

surinenglish Mijas helps local groups further develop services with grants totalling almost 65,000 euros