Mijas fundraising hikes exceed all expectations

Mijas Walking Tours, a charitable group formed as the world was emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, has just surpassed the 15,000-euro fundraising mark, something that founder Alan Boardman describes as "an incredible achievement on the part of everyone who has participated".

The weekly three-hour strolls around Mijas Pueblo highlight the town's cultural and historical development, but Boardman said he had "no idea" that the initiative would be "so successful".

"When the restrictions started to ease in 2021, I realised that many of the local charities had been left with serious financial difficulties, because they were unable to raise funds through their shops or with events. Seeing as my wife and I are both keen walkers, we decided to start this group in order to try to offer some assistance. To be honest, it has been far better than I ever imagined it would," Boardman told SUR in English.

The initiative has received dozens of positive reviews on Trip Advisor, which Boardman says is "testament to how popular these light-hearted tours of this Andalusian gem have become".

The walkers are asked for a donation of five euros, all of which is given to the group's chosen cause, which have so far included numerous local animal charities, Debra Butterfly Children, the Adintre food bank, the Adimi association for the disabled, Age Concern and Age Care, among others.

November's walks will be used to raise funds for the Calahonda-based Alzheimer's Support Group, an organisation that offers help and advice to sufferers and their families.