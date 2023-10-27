Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Walkers on last week's tour helped the group surpass 15,000 euros. SUR
Mijas fundraising hikes exceed all expectations
Charity

Mijas fundraising hikes exceed all expectations

The Mijas Walking Tours group, founded in 2021 to support local charities, has recently surpassed the 15,000-euro fundraising mark

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 27 October 2023, 15:06

Compartir

Mijas Walking Tours, a charitable group formed as the world was emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, has just surpassed the 15,000-euro fundraising mark, something that founder Alan Boardman describes as "an incredible achievement on the part of everyone who has participated".

The weekly three-hour strolls around Mijas Pueblo highlight the town's cultural and historical development, but Boardman said he had "no idea" that the initiative would be "so successful".

"When the restrictions started to ease in 2021, I realised that many of the local charities had been left with serious financial difficulties, because they were unable to raise funds through their shops or with events. Seeing as my wife and I are both keen walkers, we decided to start this group in order to try to offer some assistance. To be honest, it has been far better than I ever imagined it would," Boardman told SUR in English.

The initiative has received dozens of positive reviews on Trip Advisor, which Boardman says is "testament to how popular these light-hearted tours of this Andalusian gem have become".

The walkers are asked for a donation of five euros, all of which is given to the group's chosen cause, which have so far included numerous local animal charities, Debra Butterfly Children, the Adintre food bank, the Adimi association for the disabled, Age Concern and Age Care, among others.

November's walks will be used to raise funds for the Calahonda-based Alzheimer's Support Group, an organisation that offers help and advice to sufferers and their families.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Application period opens for Spain's bargain-price holiday scheme for retired people
  2. 2 United Airways to triple number of direct flights between Malaga and New York with new daily service
  3. 3 Proposal for train track on stilts along A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol sparks interest
  4. 4 Lorry driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian on Costa del Sol motorway
  5. 5 Foreign investment fund is 'very interested' in troubled Tivoli amusement park on Costa del Sol
  6. 6 When precisely will the next partial lunar eclipse be visible in Spain?
  7. 7 Get ready for things that go bump in the night on the Costa
  8. 8 Malaga swing gathering set to take over Muelle Uno this weekend
  9. 9 Inaugural visit of P&O cruise ship MS Arvia
  10. 10 What do the experts predict the weather will be like in Spain during November?

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad